Chux Ohai The going was not all that smooth for many Nigerian music artistes who laboured against the odds to grab a piece of the market in 2016. While some fared well in the end, others managed to keep their careers and heads barely above water. Only the most creative and focused, such as Wizkid, […]

The post Wizkid, other artistes made waves in 2016 appeared first on Punch Newspapers.