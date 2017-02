Samson Folarin A medical doctor, Daniel Biyi, got more than he bargained for after a woman he met on a dating site, Badoo, allegedly stole his car shortly after they lodged in a hotel in the Ojodu area of Lagos State. PUNCH Metro learnt that the suspect, Mitchel Harold, allegedly drugged the victim’s drinks which […]

The post Woman drugs lover, steals car, phone appeared first on Punch Newspapers.