Women shouldn’t share inheritance equally with men – Sultan

Posted December 28, 2016 12:26 am by Comments

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu  Abubakar, on Tuesday, said women should not share inheritance equally with men. He also hailed the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army for the capture of the Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram terrorists. The Sultan made the commendation in Gusau at the closing ceremony of the 20th Zamfara State […]

