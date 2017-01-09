Workers shut FUOYE over unpaid salaries

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti Workers on Monday shut the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, over allegations of unpaid salaries and allowances. The workers, under the aegis of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University and Non-Academic Staff  Union, shut the main gate of the university and prevented other workers from entering. This development stalled the orientation programme […]

