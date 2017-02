Samson Folarin Two workers have got stuck while cleaning an underground fuel tank at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency end of the Lagos Badagry Expressway. The victims, Kazeem Rufai and a yet-to-be identified man, were rushed to the Badagry General Hospital. While Rufai survived and is receiving treatment at the hospital, the other victim […]

The post Workers stuck in Lagos underground tank appeared first on Punch Newspapers.