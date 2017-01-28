Would you buy your spouse sex toy if you’re going on a long journey?
Sandra Ogunfiditi Sex is believed to be one of the factors which strengthen companionship in marriage. So to oil such closeness, couples do everything possible to keep their sex life alive, including sharing the same bed. But when couples have to separate temporarily because of some circumstances, how to prevent infidelity often becomes their major […]
The post Would you buy your spouse sex toy if you’re going on a long journey? appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?