Xenophobic attacks: Reps ask FG to create job opportunities

John Ameh, Abuja

The House of Representatives has recommended, among others, the creation of job opportunities and “massive infrastructure” in the country to discourage Nigerians from going abroad to seek greener pastures.

A report of its ad hoc committee also called for the passing of hate crime laws by South Africa and Nigeria as part of measures to contain the rising cases of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

A six-member committee of the House had visited South Africa on March 13 in the wake of renewed attacks on Nigerians.

The committee’s mandate was to engage the South African parliament over attacks on Nigerians so that both countries could recommend urgent legislative interventions.

The committee, which was chaired by the Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, had five other members.

They included the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Relations, Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje; Shehu Aliyu-Musa; Nasiru Zangon-Daura; Sadiq Ibrahim; and Henry Nwawuba.

A report produced by the committee was adopted by the House in plenary in Abuja.

The details of the report, which The PUNCH obtained on Sunday, also indicated that the two parliaments discussed the issue of payment of compensations for Nigerians, who had been victims of  xenophobic attacks.

On how to criminalise such attacks, the parties agreed to “evolves legislative instruments such as hate crime laws to promote tenets of solidarity, support and protection for Nigerians living in (The Diaspora) towards finding lasting solutions to the crisis in South Africa and other similar cases.”

The report placed emphasis on the need to discourage Nigerians from leaving the country for the purpose of seeking greener pastures through the creation of jobs and infrastructure by the Federal Government.

It stated, “The House, through its various committees, continues to pursue vigorously, those legislative activities, including oversight, that enable government and the private sector to invest in massive infrastructure in the country as stimuli for creating employment opportunities to discourage Nigerians from going out in search of greener pastures.”

In addition, it called for a “xenophobic agenda” to be set up by the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-national Commission with a view to giving xenophobia adequate attention.

On the strength of the recommendations of the committee, which were adopted by the House, the House “directs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian consulate in South Africa to work together with their South African counterparts, where expedient, in helping to quickly resolve matters regarding passports as well as regularising migrant status of Nigerians, particularly those with South African spouses.”

The report read in part, “The House, in its communiqué with the South African parliament, should insist on timeline working deliverables, which suggests adequate oversight and follow-up by respective members of the South Africa-Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship Group.

“Hence, the Nigeria-South Africa Friendship Group in Nigeria is hereafter expected to lead a legislative campaign for the protection of the rights, lives and properties of Nigerians living in South Africa through relevant instruments.

“The House directs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to do a reminder on the compensation claims of Nigerians involved in the 2015 attacks, while efforts are sustained in quantifying subsequent destructions.

“The House urges the Nigerian Union to be socially active in their host communities and further engage in social responsibilities that will enhance harmonious relationship with their South African counterpart.

“The House further urges the Nigerian Union to ensure more visibility in their campaign against prostitution, drug peddling and other domestic crimes.

“The House urges the government of Nigeria to domesticate the African Union Migration Agreement as it relates to relationship between Nigeria and South Africa on migration issues on labour, border management, irregular migration, forced displacement, human rights of migrants, internal migration, migration data, migration and development, and inter-state cooperation and partnerships.

“There should be continued engagement with the South African Government and parliament. The engagements must be purposed to the eventual resolution of xenophobia as it affects Nigerians.”

