Youths to ministers: Tell Buhari we’re very hungry

Posted December 21, 2016 5:26 am by Comments (1)

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja Some ministers on Tuesday in Abuja appealed to Nigerians to exercise more patience, saying President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of hunger in the country. They said the President and the Federal Government were working hard to alleviate their suffering. The ministers spoke at the Special Edition of a Town Hall Meeting series […]

The post Youths to ministers: Tell Buhari we’re very hungry appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

One response to Youths to ministers: Tell Buhari we’re very hungry

  1. Ihongo Alexander December 21st, 2016 at 11:09 am

    Go back to your farms, otherwise you will remain hungry.

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. (BREAKING) FEC: Buhari shocks Osinbajo, ministers Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday caught most members of the Federal Executive Council unaware as he arrived...
  2. BREAKING: Buhari meets ministers over budget Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council where a major...
  3. Memo to Buhari’s ministers As a stakeholder in the joint project called Nigeria, I want to send this memo to the just inaugurated 36-member...
  4. Buhari to ministers: You must be agents of change President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday charged the ministers- designate to ensure they key into the goals of his administration and...
  5. APC youths fault Buhari’s appointments John Alechenu, Abuja The National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. George Moghalu, and the party’s Youth Leader, Ibrahim...
  6. Buhari shocks ministers with early arrival at FEC meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday surprised many ministers as he arrived for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting 10 minutes...
  7. BREAKING: Buhari meets APC chiefs in Aso Rock Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Members of the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress are holding a meeting with...
  8. Group sues Buhari, seeks to halt ministers swearing-in JOHN ALECHENU, Abuja Nigerian youths under the aegis of Youth Concerns Realisation Initiative have filed a suit seeking to stop...
  9. FG denies salary cut for ministers Tobi Aworinde The Presidency has distanced President Muhammadu Buhari from reports that there will be a downward review of ministers’...
  10. Rate President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers Loading… The post Rate President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers appeared first on Punch Newspapers....

< YOHAIG home