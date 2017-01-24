?Drug abuse: FG seeks partnership with NANS

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government is seeking to collaborate with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in other to arrest the upward surge in the abuse of narcotic drugs amongst students.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, made the appealed to NANS, on Tuesday, when he had audience with the leadership of the students body in his office.

He urged them to also look into the issue of the violent crimes associated with cultism in campuses of tertiary institutions, noting that the situation today was a clear departure from the past when campus clubs represented the best examples of platforms for social and intellectual interactions in universities and polytechnics, across the country.

NANS was led by the President of the association, Comrade Aruna Kadir.

Lawal assured the students that the Muhammadu Buhari administration appreciates the role of youths in the political development of the country and is determined to provide employment for youths, urging the youths to take advantage of the diversification of the economy which emphasizes agriculture and solid minerals development.

In his remarks earlier, Kadir expressed the support of the association for President Buhari’s administration, explaining that the student body was ready to partner with the Federal Government in specific areas such as the conduct of free and fair elections, entrepreneurship promotion, the anti-corruption war, Sustainable Development Goals and healthcare delivery.