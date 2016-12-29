100 suspected criminals meet Waterloo in Ogun

‘How suspect were arrested’

By Ngozi Uwujare

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ogun State Command, has arrested over 100 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cult members. It recovered over 45 arms and ammunition from their hideouts.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu, told Daily Sun that the command made some headway with the efforts of the SARS Commander, Uba Adam, Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Federal Highway patrol, Monitoring Unit, DPOs, Area commanders and PMF:

“The command wishes to send a note of warning to those who are found of using explosives like bangers, knockouts and fireworks to desist from the act as the law banning the use or sales is still in force.

“Also, the command wishes to warn fun-seekers to be moderate and respect the laws of the land. Anyone caught engaging himself in any criminal act capable of breaching public peace will not be spared. The command re-affirms its zero tolerance for kidnapping, armed robbery cultism and land grabbing speculation of any kind that can cause tension especially this season.

“There has been tactical deployment of policemen across the length and breadth of the state and there has been increase of vehicle and foot patrol to checkmate the activities of criminals. Adequate security has been provided for road users as large numbers of patrol team with serviceable vans have been deployed accordingly, especially along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway with particular attention to long bridge and Shagamu interchange section.”

The command paraded some notorious criminals. SARS operatives arrested four suspected armed robbers and cult members terrorising Ogijo residents. The gang leader, Yusuf, was arrested along with Moruf, Bello and Tayo. The gang was said to be responsible for the death of more than 20 people in the area. Some arms and ammunition, one barrette pistol loaded with one live ammunition, one locally made cut to size single barrel, four expended cartridges and a basket of charms were recovered.

Iliyasu disclosed that the SARS arrested five suspected armed robbers and rapists: “They confessed to have raped a lady on Abiola Way and collected her handset with N55,000. A suspect, Emeka, driving one Howo truck with Reg. No: ETU 42 KL loaded with 800 bags of sugar to be delivered to Nigeria Bottling Company, diverted the load to CJ Trailer Park, Mowe, and was arrested by police.

“Another four suspects rubbed students of Government Technical School at Isale Ooja, Kuto, Abeokuta. They were arrested. The suspects are Saburi Wole, Rashidi and Lawal. SARS arrested three suspects and recovered four cutlasses, one wood made gun and two knockouts. They are Nwali, Uchema and Monday.

“A suspect Segun, who murdered his mother, confessed he killed her because of her constant sexual demand on him and molestation. He was arrested at Ogijo.

“He stabbed the deceased with knife, burnt her corpse and buried her in a disused sewage within their compound. SARS operatives on patrol along Ijebu-Ode/Ikorodu Road intercepted a Lexus C300 jeep affixed with fake Reg No: LSR 81 AO with two suspects who confessed to have stolen the car.”

The CP appealed to parents and guardians to monitor their children and report any strange attitude to any police station: “It will go a long way to reduce crime and criminality in the state.”