20 die in Akwa Ibom, Cross River communities’ renewed clash

From Joe Effiong, Uyo

OVER 20 people died yesterday in Oku-Iboku, Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State following an attack by hoodlums from Ikot Offiong community of Odukpani Local Government Area in Cross River State.

Daily Sun gathered that the hoodlum alleged to be youths from Ikot Offiong deployed machine guns which they mounted on their speedboats besides other rifles and hand grenades to attack their victims, which resulted in scores of deaths and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

A native of Oku Iboku, Dr. Demson Ekong, told newsmen in Uyo that some of those killed included women and children.

Ekong said nine corpses of fishermen had earlier been recovered on Saturday and more corpses were still being recovered as at yesterday afternoon.

“Ikot Offiong people and those Cross River State Government hired to exterminate us came to our area two days ago, and killed many fishermen, women and girls who were returning from farms. We are still recovering the corpses, but as at yesterday, we recovered nine, excluding those killed on Friday.

“They mounted machine guns on their speed boats and shot sporadically at their targets. The soldiers guarding the border between Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, escaped for their lives. It was after some hours that they called for reinforcement and during the time of military reinforcement, the boys were still firing for over 30 minutes before they finally fled.

“Apart from those killed, they also took away seven persons alive to a fishing settlement near Ibom Le’ Meridien Hotel in Uruan Local Government Area and burnt down the entire settlement. Three of the boys dived into the river and escaped to a village in Uruan community, where they were shown the way back to Oku Iboku.’’

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom Police Command has confirmed the incident, though the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chukwu Ikechukwu, could not disclosed the casualty figures.

Two feared dead in ghastly accident on Oshodi- Isolo Expressway.

The accident which occured at about 3.am, caused a heavy traffic gridlock on the busy road.

Ilasah Divisional police headquarters led by Titilayo Oriyomi, a Superintendent of Police led a team of policemen from the division to evacuate the bodies and clear the road for free flow of traffic.

Emergency workers from Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire Service and other agencies were at the scene.

D accident occurred around 3am between a vehicle fully loaded with vegetable oil and a vehicle carrying gravel dis truck loaded with gravel was on a high speed he ram into d one carrying vegetable oil from d rear and it fell by d side d two drivers were seriously wounded two motor boy were trapped inside d truck loaded with gravel with d help of policemen from ilasamaja division and other agency they were rescued out after 1hour lagos state ambulance took them away in a very bad shape. As we are trying to control vehicles on d xpress myself d dto and other officers another truck coming on a high speed he refused to obey traffic hand signal from policemen ram into a yellow bus d yellow bus summersaulted d conductor died on d spot many pple in the bus sustained serious injury a policeman got his leg broken

Sent from Samsung Mobile

D accident occurred around 3am between a vehicle fully loaded with vegetable oil and a vehicle carrying gravel dis truck loaded with gravel was on a high speed he ram into d one carrying vegetable oil from d rear and it fell by d side d two drivers were seriously wounded two motor boy were trapped inside d truck loaded with gravel with d help of policemen from ilasamaja division and other agency they were rescued out after 1hour lagos state ambulance took them away in a very bad shape. As we are trying to control vehicles on d xpress myself d dto and other officers another truck coming on a high speed he refused to obey traffic hand signal from policemen ram into a yellow bus d yellow bus summersaulted d conductor died on d spot many pple in the bus sustained serious injury a policeman got his leg broken

Share