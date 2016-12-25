2016 breakthrough team: UEFA shuns Iheanacho, Iwobi

UEFA, selected the eleven most outstanding players for each position who have broken through in 2016, leaving out the likes of Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho and compatriot Alex Iwobi of Arsenal.

Other Nigerian players not named in the list includes Ahmed Musa (Leicester City), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) and David Alaba (Bayern Munich) and Josh Onomah (Tottenham Hotspur). The UEFA Champions League breakthrough team coached by French man and Real Madrid tactician Zine?dine Zidane , has Borussia Dortmund’s forward Ousmane Dembe?le? and goal- keeper Alphonse Areola of Paris Saint-German in the list. UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BREAKTHROUGH TEAM Goalkeeper: Alphonse Are?ola (Paris Saint-Germain) Defender: Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) Defender: Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) Defender: Victor Lindelo?f (Benfica) Midfielder: Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Midfielder: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Mu?nchen) Midfielder: Renato Sanches (Bayern Mu?nchen) Midfielder: Raphae?l Guerriero (Borussia Dortmund) Forward: Christian Pulis?ic? (Borussia Dortmund) Forward: Andre? Silva (Porto) Forward: Ousmane Dembe?le? (Borussia Dortmund) Coach: Zine?dine Zidane (Real Madrid)