2019: Ayade`s wife mobilises 10,000 women, canvass support for husband

From: JUDEX OKORO, Calabar

Barely two years in office, the wife of governor of Cross River State, Dr Mrs Linda Ayade, has swung into action by mobilising over 10,000 women across the three senatorial districts of the state to support her husband ahead of 2019.

The governor’s wife said she needed to canvass the support of women ahead of 2019 for her husband given the fact that women were critical stakeholders in the polity of the nation.

Addressing a mammoth crowd, onWednesday, shortly after inaugurating the state exco of the Cross River Women Emancipation Initiative (CROWEI) at the Secretariat of the state Women Development Centre in Calabar, Mrs. Ayade called for the unity among women in the country so that women can take their pride of place in the polity of the nation.

Represented by the Special Adviser, Office of the governor, Mrs. Rosemary Eneji, the governor’s wife urged women in the country to work as a team as team work was the surest way of achieving success.

In her good will message, President for the women forum, Mrs. Kate Agba Ajibike, enjoined women in the country to work assiduously toward making women take their pride of place in politics.

“This is not another National Council for Women Society of Nigeria but strictly a PDP organisation” Ajibike said.