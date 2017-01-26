2019: New mega party vows to sack APC

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

The much-talked about new mega party, Action for Democratic Party Association (ADPA), has vowed to sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 if eventually registered as a political party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It said that the current pathetic and weak state of the existing major political parties in the country, coupled with the hardship Nigerians are passing through, have jointly bolstered its chances.

Addressing a press conference at its National Headquarters in Asokoro, Abuja, shortly after submitting registration forms at INEC headquarters, National Chairman pro tem of ADPA, Mr. Yabagi Sani, said they were making history having complied with all the constitutional requirements for registrating as a full-fledged political party.

He explained that the political association has interim structures in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Yabagi, a well-known ally of former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, noted that the frustration and pains in the land have made the people to yearn for an alternative political party comprising credible Nigerians.

He said if registered, the party would chart a new course that will put the nation on the path of sustainable development and national cohesion.

He regretted that despite the enormous human and material resources available in the country, “the nation still wallows in abject poverty and lack of direction”, but declared that it was poised to rebuild Nigeria to achieve greatness as envisaged and desired by all and sundry.