21 Biafra agitators detained for 10 years

…Group petitions AGF, demands investigation

From Jeff Amechi

Agbodo, Onitsha 

Concerned pro-Biafra agitators under the auspices of Biafra National Guard (BNG) have petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Salami (SAN), over the detention of 21 members of the group without trial since 2007.

According to the petition, the 21 freedom fighters have been incarcerated in Onitsha and Awka prisons for the last 10 years without an option of bail.

The BNG Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ruben Okoro, in a petition made available to Sunday Sun, accused the State Department of Public Prosecution and Judges of unduly prolonging the case through long adjournments.

The list of the detained pro-Biafran agitators who have been  in detention since 2007, according to the petition, includes; Innocent Orji, Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chikwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Ezekwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.

Others are Uche Idikaigbo, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Ama Onuh, Chukwuebuka Ikenwa, Onyekachi Orji, Okwudiri Bassey, Chima Asor and Chinwendu Irondi.

The group, therefore, called on the AGF to investigate the matter and give accelerated hearing to the case or discharge and acquitted the detained agitators.

The petition read in part: “Since 2007 till today, none of the detainees have been given audience, fair hearing, justice and judgment. We want you to investigate the DPP and Judges for their regular absence in court which has resulted in prolonged adjournments as a delay tactic to frustrate the detainees and make them languish in prisons on awaiting trial.”

“Now almost all of them have lost heir parents, children and relations and could not witness their burial ceremonies. For instance, one of the detained Biafran, Innocent Orji, lost his father in 2012 and his mother in 2016”, it further lamented.

While calling on the Federal Government to conduct a referendum on the state of Biafra, the agitators maintained that the peaceful approach adopted in their struggle for self determination was in line with the advice of the European Union as well as African Union, warning “Our quest for this peaceful approach to self determination is not an act of cowardice.”

