25,000 dump PDP, SDP for APC in Taraba

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2015 general elections, Chief David Sabo Kente, on Monday, led over 25, 000 supporters across the state to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a chat with newsmen in Jalingo, Kente said he opted for the APC to enable him align with other progressive minded personalities in the APC to reposition Taraba State for the desired development.

He explained that he dumped his former Party PDP in the first place to join SDP because of lack of internal democracy which he said has already sent the party to her grave in Taraba.

According to Kente, “no right thinking politician that is worth his salt would still want to identify with the PDP in Taraba because of the obvious poor performance of Governor Darius Ishaku’s administration while, he said his own SDP had no future in the emerging political development of Taraba.

” You will agree with me that Darius Ishaku has nothing to show as his achievement for the almost two years of his administration so far and so there is no justification identifying myself with PDP while my own current political party has no clear cut future in the Taraba of our dream”, he stressed.

Kente said so far over 25,000 of his key supporters across the state mainly in the PDP and SDP have moved in with him formerly, while others are expected to join in subsequently.

Kente recently instructed his lawyers to withdraw his case against governor Darius Ishaku from the Supreme Court in the interest of Taraba State, in a move most people considered as reconciliatory with the incumbent Governor Ishaku.

He was challenging the PDP primaries that saw governor Ishaku’s emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in 2015 polls, a development that forced Kente to defect to the SDP

Daily Sun recalls that a major chieftain and Immediate past Minister of Labor and Productivity Senator Joel Ikyena recently announced his decision to dump the PDP for the APC.