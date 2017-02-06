25,000 dump PDP, SDP for APC in Taraba

Posted February 6, 2017 11:48 am by Comments

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2015 general elections, Chief David Sabo Kente, on Monday, led over 25, 000 supporters across the state to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a chat with newsmen in Jalingo, Kente said he opted for the APC  to enable him align with other progressive minded personalities in the APC to reposition Taraba State for the desired development.

He explained that he dumped his former Party  PDP in  the first  place to join SDP because of lack of internal democracy which he said has already sent the party to her grave in Taraba.

According to Kente, “no right thinking politician that is worth his salt would still want to identify with the PDP in Taraba because of the obvious poor performance of Governor Darius Ishaku’s administration while, he said his own SDP had no future in the emerging political development of Taraba.

” You will agree with me that Darius Ishaku has nothing to show as his achievement for the almost two years of his administration so far and so there is no justification identifying myself with PDP while my own current political party has no clear cut future in the Taraba of our dream”, he stressed.

Kente said so far over 25,000 of his key supporters across the state mainly in the PDP and SDP have moved in with him formerly, while others are expected to join in subsequently.

Kente recently instructed his lawyers to withdraw his case against governor Darius Ishaku from the Supreme Court in the interest of Taraba State, in a move most people considered as reconciliatory with the incumbent Governor Ishaku.

He was challenging the PDP primaries that saw governor Ishaku’s emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP in 2015 polls, a development that forced Kente to defect to the SDP

Daily Sun recalls that a major chieftain and Immediate past  Minister of Labor and Productivity Senator Joel Ikyena recently announced his decision to dump the PDP for the APC.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kente withdraws case against Taraba gov from Supreme Court The Social Democratic Party candidate in the 2015 governorship election in Taraba, Chief David Kente, has withdrawn the suit he...
  2. Taraba tribunal sacks Darius Ishaku … Declares Alhassan winner of guber poll The Taraba State governorship election petition tribunal on Saturday nullified the election of the...
  3. Taraba women demand 40% appointments from Gov. Ishaku Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State Mrs Virginia Bambur, the President, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Taraba chapter, said...
  4. Fresh dust over Taraba tribunal verdict The dust raised by the judgement of the Taraba State gubernatorial election petition tribunal, which ousted Darius Dickson Ishaku as...
  5. Court Strikes Out Appeal Against Taraba Governor The Court of Appeal sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, today struck out the appeal of a governorship candidate,...
  6. Taraba: Jubilation in Jalingo over sacking of Gov Ishaku There was wild jubilation in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, as the Taraba Governorship Election Tribunal siting in Abuja sacked the...
  7. NLC gives Taraba governor 30-day ultimatum to settle workers’ pay The union wants deducted monies cleared. The post NLC gives Taraba governor 30-day ultimatum to settle workers’ pay appeared first...
  8. Breaking News: Tribunal sacks PDP’s Ishaku as Taraba gov The Taraba State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has nullified the election of Governor Darius Ishaku of the...
  9. Darius Ishaku stopped people from drinking water with animals in Taraba — Sylvanus Giwa Fortune often favours the enterprising; the trip to Abuja to obtain a copy of the Taraba State Tribunal judgment yielded...
  10. Taraba: INEC declares PDP’s Ishaku winner The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Darius Dickson Ishaku has won the governorship election in Taraba state. Ishaku...

< YOHAIG home