9 killed as Ebonyi, Cross River communities renew hostilities

From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

Nine persons have been reportedly killed in a renewed violence between Azuofida-Edda and Ogurude communities of Ebonyi and Cross River states respectively.

This is coming at a time the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Maj. Gen Adamu Abubarkar, has visited the warring communities and called for ceasefire.

The boundary dispute, which broke out last month, has claimed over 20 lives with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

General Abubakar, in company of the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, Titus Lamorde, during the visit to the warring communities, said the main objective of the visit was stop the crisis and ensure restoration of peace.

In a meeting with traditional rulers and youths, the GOC highlighted the danger of allowing youths take laws into their hands and the necessity for forgiveness and peaceful coexistence.

He urged the traditional leaders, youths and elders of the communities to pardon one another and allow peace to reign, pending when the relevant authorities will conclude investigation into the matter and proffer solution.

“As humans, we must refrain from revenge, acting in anger and wanton destruction. This will certainly not bring solution to any problem, but will rather compound it. It appears these brotherly communities are now victims of this cyclical danger of violence and destruction,” General Abubakar said.

He told the traditional rulers that soldiers and policemen drafted in their communities would maintain and, where necessary, enforce peace and should be given all the cooperation.

In a related development, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has urged the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to sustain their presence in all the restive communities across Ogurude in Cross River State and Azuofida-Edda axis in Ebonyi State so as to maintain peace.

The governor also commended the GOC and the command for their prompt intervention in the crisis, which brought the situation under control.