9 killed as Ebonyi, Cross River communities renew hostilities

Posted February 6, 2017 9:48 am by Comments

• GOC visits warring communities

From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

Nine persons have been reportedly killed in a renewed violence between Azuofida-Edda and Ogurude communities of Ebonyi and Cross River states respectively.

This is coming at a time the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Maj. Gen Adamu Abubarkar, has visited the warring communities and  called for ceasefire.

The boundary dispute, which broke out last month, has claimed over 20 lives with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

General Abubakar, in company of the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, Titus Lamorde, during the visit to the warring communities, said the main objective of the visit was stop the crisis and ensure restoration of peace. 

In a meeting with traditional rulers and youths, the GOC highlighted the danger of allowing youths take laws into their hands and the necessity for forgiveness and peaceful coexistence.

He urged the traditional leaders, youths and elders of the communities to pardon one another and allow peace to reign, pending when the relevant authorities will conclude investigation into the matter and proffer solution.

“As humans, we must refrain from revenge, acting in anger and wanton destruction. This will certainly not bring solution to any problem, but will rather compound it. It appears these brotherly communities are now victims of this cyclical danger of violence and destruction,” General Abubakar said.

He told the traditional rulers that soldiers and policemen drafted in their communities would maintain and, where necessary, enforce peace and should be given all the cooperation.

In a related development, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has urged the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to sustain their presence in all the restive communities across Ogurude in Cross River State and Azuofida-Edda axis in Ebonyi State so as to maintain peace.

The governor also commended the GOC and the command for their prompt intervention in the crisis, which brought the situation under control.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Three persons have been beheaded in the renewed hostility between people of Azuofia Edda Community in...
  2. Warring Communities: Ayade Withdraws Certificate Of Traditional Rulers The Cross River State Governor, Mr Ben Ayade, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of Certificates of Traditional Rulers and Village...
  3. Cross River, Ebonyi to end land disputes Cross River State Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu and his Ebony State counterpart, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, have resolved to put...
  4. Two killed, houses burnt in resumed Ebonyi/Cross River crisis Two persons were Thursday shot dead while 10 houses were burnt and properties worth millions of naira destroyed in resumed...
  5. Umahi seeks FG’s intervention in Ebonyi-C’River boundary clashes The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has called for the Federal Government intervention in settling the hostilities...
  6. Ayade Meets With Traditional Rulers In Cross River The Governor of Cross River State, Mr Ben Ayade, has met with the traditional rulers in the state to discuss...
  7. 3,000 displaced as Busi communities clash in Cross River By Emma Una CALABAR—OVER three thousand persons in Busi 4, one of the communities at the base of the famous Obudu...
  8. Jubilation As Ebonyi Govenor Hands Over Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers There was jubilation today in Ebonyi state as the state governor David Nweze Umahi, handed over INNOSON Jeeps to Ebonyi...
  9. 10 killed in Cross River communal conflict Ten youths were reportedly killed in renewed hostilities between Usumutong and Ediba communities both in Abi local government area of Cross River State at the weekend. It was...
  10. U.S donates insecticide-treated nets to Cross River, Ebonyi The Director United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Michael T. Harvey, Friday announced the donation of nearly four million...

< YOHAIG home