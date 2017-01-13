AFCON 2017: Black Stars’ Chairman threatens to quit

Black Stars management committee, Chairman George Afriyie who doubles as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association has vowed to resign should the 2014 World Cup debacle repeat itself in Gabon.

Ghana caught the eye of the world for the bad reasons in Brazil 2014 after players allowances were delayed leading to a row between players and management before an amount of $ 4 million was eventually flown to Brazil.

Speaking to Nhyira FM ahead of the team’s departure for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, George Afriyie vowed to step down as management committee chairman of the Black Stars should such a thing repeat itself in Gabon.

“As the chairman of the Black stars management committee, that which happened in Brazil can never happen, if it should, I will be the first to resign,” he said.

The Black Stars are scheduled to leave Dubai for Gabon on Friday, January 13th ahead of the Afcon. Ghana had been drawn in Group D of the tournament with Egypt, Uganda and Mali.