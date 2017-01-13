AFCON 2017: Black Stars’ Chairman threatens to quit

Posted January 13, 2017 5:47 am by Comments

Black Stars management committee, Chairman George Afriyie who doubles as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association has vowed to resign should the 2014 World Cup debacle repeat itself in Gabon.

Ghana caught the eye of the world for the bad reasons in Brazil 2014 after players allowances were delayed leading to a row between players and management before an amount of $ 4 million was eventually flown to Brazil.

Speaking to Nhyira FM ahead of the team’s departure for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, George Afriyie vowed to step down as management committee chairman of the Black Stars should such a thing repeat itself in Gabon.

“As the chairman of the Black stars management committee, that which happened in Brazil can never happen, if it should, I will be the first to resign,” he said.

The Black Stars are scheduled to leave Dubai for Gabon on Friday, January 13th ahead of the Afcon. Ghana had been drawn in Group D of the tournament with Egypt, Uganda and Mali.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Black Stars coach, Avram Grant tasked to win 2017 AFCON Ghana FA vice president George Afriyie says coach Avram Grant has been mandated to win the 2017 Africa Cup ofNations...
  2. AFCON 2017: Eagles draw Pharaohs, Taifa Stars Nigeria’s Super Eagles are pooled in Group G of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to face the...
  3. CAF releases N75m to GFA for Black Stars The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the Ghana Football Association $ 237,500 (about N75 million) to prepare for...
  4. Ghana Names Enyimba New Signing, Fatau Dauda, In AFCON 2017 Squad Ghana name Enyimba new signing Fatau Dauda in AFCON 2017 squad Enyimba major signing for the forthcoming NPFL season goalkeeper...
  5. AFCON 2017: Ghana needs luck to win in Gabon –Renard Morocco head coach, Herve Renard  claimed Ghana need a bit of luck to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations despite...
  6. World Cup: Ghana FA president confident Black Stars will qualify President of the Ghana football association Kwesi Nyantakyi believes the black stars still stand a good chance of qualifying for...
  7. Kwadwo Asamoah opts out of Ghana’s AFCON 2017 squad Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has reportedly asked to be left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of...
  8. Blame Eagles’ stars for AFCON failure – Yusuf Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, has said the country’s stars were to blame for Nigeria’s failure to qualify for next...
  9. Black Stars, Hawks reject Eagles NIGERIA will now play next-door neigbours Niger in a friendly on September 9 in Port Harcourt after proposals to take...
  10. Gabon Intensify Preparations For 2017 AFCON Ahead of the 2017 African Cup of Nations, Host, Gabon, have tightened security in the country as the event is...

< YOHAIG home