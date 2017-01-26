Agulu people absolve Peter Obi of land scam

From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

The immediate-past President-General of Agulu People’s Union (APU), Chief Paulinus Anagboso,  under whose tenure the then Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, supposedly gave out 25 acres of land at Agulu for the construction of a religious centre, has denied the report, branding it the handiwork of evil persons desperate to drag an Agulu son down.

In a release made available to newsmen, Chief Anagboso said he was speaking out because the fake land donation presumably occurred during his tenure and many journalists had reached him for his reaction.

“Since our son left office, there has been orchestrated plans to pull him down at all costs” he remarked. “It is pathetic that the plans are localized in Anambra State, while he [Obi] continues to sail above the skies in other parts of the country because of his manifest goodness.”

Chief Anagboso further noted that the latest in the series of falsehoods against Mr. Obi was his purported donation of 25 acres of land for religious purposes in his hometown, Agulu. Asserting that no such thing happened, he revealed that in any case Agulu does not even have such expanse of land anywhere.

Part of the Release reads: “When enemies write nonsense about Obi, it only offers us the opportunity to remember Anambra’s glorious past under him. As a Governor, disturbed that he does not have a house in Agulu, Agulu people under my leadership offered him communal land, but he refused the offer. All he did was to preach to us why any person in authority should shun any communal gift offered to him”.

Anagboso also observed it was common knowledge in Anambra State that the then Governor Obi  rejected the land allocated to him in choice areas of the State by successive Commissioners of Lands under him and the leadership of the State Housing Corporation. “How would such a man donate 25 acres to a religious group in his town?” he wondered.

