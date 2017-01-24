Akwa Ibom NULGE crisis blamed on national secretariat

From JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Forum of Branch Officers of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has blamed the crisis rocking the body in Akwa Ibom on the national secretariat of the union saying, it foisted Mr Martin Usen on them as State President.

The Forum of Branch Officers, led by Mr. Nyong Ebong, on Tuesday, accused the national secretariat of cauing confusion in the state chapter of the union by allowing Usen to continue as Akwa Ibom Chapter Chairman of NULGE, even as he had been deployed to the state’s civil service as a director.

Ebong at a meeting with the state’s Head of Service, Mrs. Ekereobong Akpan, expressed worry why Martin Usen should be allowed to function as staff in the local government service, and that of the state contrary to the constitution and collective interest of the union.

According to him, “The concerned leaders were particularly worried by the action of the National President of the Union, Comrade Ibrahim Khali, who came to the state last year to still present him as the State President of NULGE’’ saying, his action was capable of inciting members against the leadership as well as threatening the industrial peace in the state.