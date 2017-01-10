Al-Makura signs 300 CofOs, vows to beat 1000 target in 2017

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor, Umaru Tanko Almakura, has signed 300 Certificates of Occupancy (CofOs), noting that the development has set the pace for what to expect in 2017 under the states land administration platform.

Signing the coveted documents, on Tuesday, in Lafia, Governor Almakura reiterated his resolve to give Nasarawa Geographic Information Service (NAGIS) the needed impetus to continue to break new frontiers in land administration in the country.