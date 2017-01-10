Al-Makura signs 300 CofOs, vows to beat 1000 target in 2017
He said his administration is committed to delivering over 1000 certificates of occupancy in 2017 which will raise the bar for service delivery in digital land administration.
Almakura called on residents of the state to acquire titles for their lands to secure it and enjoy other corresponding benefits like access to mortgage facilities.
“This administration will continue to promote the collective prosperity of its citizens. We have put a robust land administration system in place to ensure our people in rural and urban areas harness their land potentials to add value to their lives”.
Also speaking on the landmark achievement, the state commissioner of Lands and Town Planning, Mr. Sonny Agassi, said this brings to a total of 1,357 CofOs signed by the governor since assumption of office five years ago.
Hon Agassi said NAGIS has set its sight on generating over N1 billion as internally generated revenue in 2017.
