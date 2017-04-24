Anambra communal clash: DSS, Army arrest 2, recover arms

Posted April 24, 2017 4:47 am by Comments

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The joint patrol team of the Department of State Services (DSS) and soldiers in Anambra State have arrested two suspects and recovered seven pump action guns and other weapons at Amansi-Umuru, Orukabia and Graceland Housing Estate, Nteje General Area in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

This followed an intelligence report to the operatives of the DSS State Command and a patrol team from 302 General Support Regiment Onitsha, who successfully carried out a cordon and search operation on the three identified locations.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division Col. Sagir Musa who confirmed the arrest yesterday said the operation was conducted in the early hours of yesterday, on April 23, 2017 at about 6:00 am.

He said the three areas that were searched were building Number 8, Chukwunonso Ndulue Street in Graceland Housing Estate, Nsugbe, Onitsha, where two suspects were arrested. He said the arms, ammunition and other items recovered included seven pump action guns, 44 cartridges, one hunter knife and 2 cutlasses.

According to him, “recently, the three mentioned communities (Amansi – Umuru, Orukabia and Graceland Estate Nteje), have been in land/chieftaincy tussle. This led to the gruesome murder of three civilians allegedly by suspected thugs.

“Consequently, the areas have been under security surveillance for sometime. This might be the basis for the cordon and search effort in the localities. The suspects and exhibits will soon be handed over to the police. Members of the public, especially in the above communities, have been warned to continue to give useful information and report any suspicious movement of person (s) or object to security agencies,” Musa stated.

Share

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Police arrest 17 suspects ,recover arms in southern Kaduna The Nigerian Police, on Wednesday said that they have arrested 17 suspects and recovered different types of arms and ammunitions...
  2. Mushin clash: Police arrest 3, recover arms from suspects Lagos— Following renewed clashes between street urchins battling for supremacy at the Mushin area of Lagos State, three persons believed...
  3. Army, DSS arrest 2 suspected thugs, recover arms, ammunition in Anambra The Nigerian Army in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) said they have arrested two suspected...
  4. Police arrest 32 suspects in joint operation with Army, others The Delta Police Command said it arrested 32 persons in a cordon and search operation with the Army, Navy and...
  5. Police arrest cultists, recover arms in Delta …kill two in gun duel The Delta State police command yesterday said it had arrested five suspected cultists, who are...
  6. Police arrest 6 cult members in Anambra Over six cult members were yesterday arrested by the police in Ogidi near Onitsha, Anambra State, for causing mayhem and...
  7. Security agents arrest leaders of Delta’s communal clash Policemen on patrol PHOTOS: KELVIN EBIRI/ANN GODWIN •Move meant to end hostilities, say police The communal crisis between Aladja and...
  8. Nigerian Army bust Boko Haram hideout recover arms, ammunition A cache of arms recovered from Boko Haram by Nigerian troops The Nigerian Army said a tip off given to...
  9. Police Rescue 100 Hostages In Bauchi, Recover Arms (Photos) The Bauchi State Police command has rescued about one hundred (100) hostages including One Engr. Ali Usman of PHCN Abuja...
  10. OCHA Brigade Arrest Over 30 Illegal Revenue Collectors In Anambra The Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, (OCHA) Brigade, in conjunction with the Joint Security Operation, has arrested over 30 illegal...

< YOHAIG home