Anambra communal clash: DSS, Army arrest 2, recover arms

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The joint patrol team of the Department of State Services (DSS) and soldiers in Anambra State have arrested two suspects and recovered seven pump action guns and other weapons at Amansi-Umuru, Orukabia and Graceland Housing Estate, Nteje General Area in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

This followed an intelligence report to the operatives of the DSS State Command and a patrol team from 302 General Support Regiment Onitsha, who successfully carried out a cordon and search operation on the three identified locations.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division Col. Sagir Musa who confirmed the arrest yesterday said the operation was conducted in the early hours of yesterday, on April 23, 2017 at about 6:00 am.

He said the three areas that were searched were building Number 8, Chukwunonso Ndulue Street in Graceland Housing Estate, Nsugbe, Onitsha, where two suspects were arrested. He said the arms, ammunition and other items recovered included seven pump action guns, 44 cartridges, one hunter knife and 2 cutlasses.

According to him, “recently, the three mentioned communities (Amansi – Umuru, Orukabia and Graceland Estate Nteje), have been in land/chieftaincy tussle. This led to the gruesome murder of three civilians allegedly by suspected thugs.

“Consequently, the areas have been under security surveillance for sometime. This might be the basis for the cordon and search effort in the localities. The suspects and exhibits will soon be handed over to the police. Members of the public, especially in the above communities, have been warned to continue to give useful information and report any suspicious movement of person (s) or object to security agencies,” Musa stated.

