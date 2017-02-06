Anambra guber: PDP begins voters’ sensitisation

From: Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election slated to hold late this year, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South East zone, says the party had commenced voters’ sensitisation and reconciliation to ensure its victory at the polls.

National Vice Chairman of PDP, South East zone, Chief Austin Umahi, while addressing stakeholders of the party especially from Anambra

State, said the party was putting finishing touches to programmes and activities at ensuring that PDP produces the next governor of state.

Chief Umahi said the idea of the voters’ sensitisation was to enable

the party reach out to her numerous members across the state as well

to get them informed of their rights during and after the governorship

election and how to protect their PVCs from being cloned by ‘desperate politicians’.

He also raised the alarm over what he termed desperate moves by other political parties in the state to hijack the cause of justice by allegedly cloning Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the election and called on PDP faithful to be on the alert.

He said: “PDP as the only party in the South East is not losing sleep over

recent defection of some persons into All Progressives Congress, APC.

What we are doing now is to concentrate on the Anambra governorship

election which appears to be the closet election in sight and the idea

is to use Anambra which is very critical to Ndigbo to launch PDP

come-back and we are not leaving any stone unturned as we march

forward into the election with credible candidate that will beat both

the incumbent APGA and APC”