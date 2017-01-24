Anambra residents protest ‘over-billing’, blackout

From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

Residents of Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka in Awka South Local Government area of Anambra State, on Tuesday, took to the streets over what they termed ‘exploitation and over-billing’ by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

They called on EEDC to adjust the overbilling amount and provide prepaid metres to the residents of the area.

The protesters, who brandished placards with various inscriptions such as: ‘No Light, No Bill’, ‘Paying for darkness is a crime’, ‘No more darkness in Ngozika 1& 2, ‘No exploitation by EEDC”, among others called on the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to intervene in the ill- treatment by the electricity company.

The visibly aggrieved protesters numbering over 200 however alleged that EEDC staff kept bringing estimated bills despite being in total blackout for over five years.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Chidi Okoye, who led other protesters to Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Awka Forum office, (NERC) and other areas, expressed disappointment on the attitude of the distribution company, an action he described as corruption and exploitation.

“Imagine a situation where People pay as much as N8,000 estimated bill every month per a household and yet there will be no light. In the entire Ngozika Housing Estate, only very few people have prepared metres, the rest don’t have. EEDC is living on our estimated bill” he alleged.