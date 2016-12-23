Annual grant: FIFA clears air on Nigeria’s money

Posted December 23, 2016 10:48 am by Comments

BY GEORGE ALUO

WORLD soccer governing body,FIFAhasassuredthat Nigeria would soon get the money due her from the annual FIFA grant to national soccer federations, even as it explained that the delay is only for administrative reasons.

FIFA in an email made available to Daily Sunsports yesterday attributed the delay in crediting NFF’s account to new requirements in the administration of develop- ment funds.

The email signed by SegoleneoftheFIFAMedia department stated in part: “FIFA recently introduced new requirements for the management and admin- istration of development funds allocated to its member associations.

In cases of insufficient information as to the management of those funds FIFA may suspend the ordinary flow of such funds until a full understanding of the situation is achieved. FIFA will continue to work and cooperate with the respective members in order to obtain the required information and , if needed, install the appropriate proce- dures and controls for such development funds.”

Specifically on Nigeria, the email stated that the world soccer governing body is working with the NFF to resolve the issue.

“We (FIFA) are confident that by working together with the Nigeria Football Federation, the issues will beresolved. FIFAisfully committed to supporting the member associations as we continue to improve our processes and structures.”

It would be noted that the NFF had at its Con- gress in Lagos last week explained that the issue of her account not being credited by FIFA has to do with the nation’s TSA accounting policy.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria FA denies mismanagement of FIFA grants The General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied claims by the Sports Minister Solomon Dalung that it...
  2. FIFA president to visit Nigeria New FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has told the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, about his intention to visit...
  3. NFF to receive N212million annually from FIFA World football governing body, FIFA, has agreed to dole out some much needed cash the way of the Nigeria Football...
  4. Nigeria’s Sports minister orders probe of FA finances Sports minister Solomon Dalung has ordered an audit of the finances of Nigeria Football Federation after the world football governing...
  5. FIFA clears top official over W’Cup corruption claims FIFA on Tuesday cleared its longest serving executive board member Michel D’Hooghe of Belgium of four corruption charges in the...
  6. FIFA President, Gianni Infantino Arrives Nigeria President of football’s world governing body, FIFA, Mr Gianni Infantino and the Secretary General, Ms Fatma Samba Samoura, have arrived...
  7. FIFA presidency: NFF failed to back Odegbami —Amiesimaka •Adokie Amiesimaka Lack of support from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is responsible Segun Odegbami’s failure to meet the requirements...
  8. FIFA Secretary General Samoura to attend Beach Soccer final in Lagos Fifa Secretary-General, Fatma Samoura will attend the final of the Beach Soccer African Cup of Nations on Sunday in Lagos....
  9. FIFA enlists Nigeria on DTMS FIFA The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been enlisted on the Premium Services of the world governing body, FIFA DTMS...
  10. Blatter backs German proposal for FIFA integrity checks Sepp Blatter, FIFA President LONDON (Reuters) – FIFA president Sepp Blatter has endorsed a German proposal for stronger integrity checks...

< YOHAIG home