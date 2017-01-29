APC group holds thanksgiving, lauds Tinubu

By Ayo Alonge

A political group known as Mainland Independent Group (MIG) has organised its annual thanksgiving service in partnership with some high-profiled politicians within its geopolitical zone. The event, which took place in Lagos, recently, was facilitated by the patron, Mr. Tunji Bello, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, and well attended by many members of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Among the topnotch in attendance were Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida, Coordinator of the group; Hon Jide Jimoh; member, House of Representatives representing Lagos Mainland; Hon Oladele Adekanye, Lagos State House of Assembly; Tajudeen Quadri, Special Assistant to Governor Ambode on Community Development; Hon Rojaiye Adedoyin, Sole Administrator of Lagos Mainland Local Government; Alhaji Gafar Abolore, Chairman of Gafar properties; Alhaja Afolashade Morenikeji, Women leader; Mr Kayode Aransiola, Chairman of MIG. Other bigwigs of the party were fully represented, too. Speaking at the event, a clergyman, Pastor Olajide Aiyeola of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said that the thanksgiving was done as a result of God’s numerous blessings over every member’ of the group.

His words: “This special thanksgiving is as a result of numerous blessing over every member of this group. God is the one who has been good to us and has shown us great mercy. By the special grace of God, we have received a new dawn of progress in Nigeria and Lagos State.” Speaking to journalists, Honourable Jide Jimoh said: “We give thanks to the Lord for our political group in Lagos Mainland for organising this thanksgiving, particularly praying for our nation, leaders, governors and all elected representatives in Lagos State.”

Extolling the virtues of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Gani Salako said: “This group has been doing well, many thanks to Asiwaju Tinubu for his noble contribution to the team and Hon Tunji Bello. MIG is a formidable group in the APC, and we are able to function effectively in the APC to ensure that our members are ably represented.”