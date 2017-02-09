APC to SNG: No one can force Buhari to reveal health status

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Youths Renaissance, has faulted the 74-hour ultimatum given to the Federal Government by the Save Nigeria Group (SNG) to disclose the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group claimed that after a review of the demand reached the by SNG, it concluded that President Buhari breached no law by not disclosing his ailment to the public.

The Save Nigeria Group (SNG) had, on Wednesday, given the Presidency a 74-hour ultimatum, to provide full information on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter titled “Request for information on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health status” and addressed to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the SNG said it was important for the information to be provided, to ease tension in the country.

Speaking on the matter, the North Central Coordinator of APC Youths Renaissance Honourable Abubakar Yakubu asked the Save Nigeria Group to tell the world which section of the Nigerian constitution has the President violated by not disclosing his health situation to Nigerians? Saying the President as a public servant still enjoys his right to personal liberty which must not be invaded.

He further noted that if the President should disclose his ailment to the public, it should be done out of choice and not out of necessity.

The group said they are ready to stage a counter protest in defence of Mr. President if the Save Nigeria Group decides to hold their protest at the expiration of the 74-hour ultimatum given to the Federal Government.

