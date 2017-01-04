Army: Boko Haram hiding in major Nigerian cities

(By Gynag BereJOS)

The General Officer Commanding of Jos’ 3rd Armoured Division, Major General Peter Dauke, has raised concerns that escaped Boko Haram terrorists from Borno state’s Sambisa forest may now be resident in Nigeria’s major cities.

General Dauke disclosed this on Wednesday, January 4, during a courtesy call to the Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, at his Jos office in Plateau state.

The military commander cautioned the public to be security conscious and to identify and report strange persons residing in their communities.

“We have made tremendous success in our operation against Boko Haram in the North East, and Sambisa forest, which has been the den of the insurgents, has been captured. There is a need for Nigerians to be conscious security-wise because of the likelihood that the escapees have infiltrated society.

“We will not relax over the success we have recorded, but we will continue with our operation steadily in the North East until the battle is completely won. We will not give Boko Haram any breeding space,” Dauke assured.

He also added that the military will continue to search and arrest the escaped members of the deadly terror group in cities across the country so that they will not have the chance to unleash terror.

