Army restates commitment to securing Nigeria’s borders

The Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, February 14, reiterated its commitment toward securing the territorial integrity of Nigeria from any violation, as the clearance operation by the military to rid the country of terrorists continues.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, reiterated the commitment during the 2017 budget defence in Abuja.

He, however, said that that timely and complete implementation of 2017 budget would enhance the fulfilment of such mandate.

Buratai noted that in the past eight years, the country had been grappling with various security challenges that continued to stretch the assets of the Nigerian Army.

“Currently, the Nigerian Army is deployed in about 32 states fighting to eradicate terrorism, cattle rustling, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, armed banditry and communal clashes among others.

“The challenges have in many instances necessitated the deployment of Quick Response Groups to troubled areas and establishment of new units in some cases,” Buratai said.

The trend according to him is further worsened by partial release of appropriated funds.

Buratai said that the percentage performance of the Nigerian Army in 2016 budget showed 100 for personnel emolument, 62.01 per cent for overhead expenditure and 39.38 per cent for capital.

He, however, expressed concern that limited funds released to the army had continued to jeopardise its welfare efforts.

According to him, 2017 budget, the allocation to the Nigeria Army is N152. 843 billion.

Earlier, Rep.Kwewum Shawulu, the Chairman, House Committee on Committee on the Army, said that the National Assembly added N10 billion to the allocation of the Nigerian Army in the 2016 budget.

He said the development followed the advocacy embarked upon by the committee.

The chairman said though money was a far cry from what was actually needed, it demonstrated the importance the National Assembly attached to the Nigerian Army and the defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

(Source: NAN)

