Army to recruit 12, 000 personnel in 2017 – Buratai

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has said the Nigeria Army would recruit 12,000 men this year to boost its operations across the country.

Gen. Buratai, who was speaking during a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Army, said the recruitment exercise would take place after the approval of the Army’s 2017 budget proposal of N152.8 billion.

He said the recruitment exercise would be in two batches with 6,000 men first and another 6,000 later.

The army chief said the Nigerian Army was currently engaged in different operations in 32 states of the federation, fighting criminalities such as kidnapping, terrorism, pipeline vandalism, cattle rustling, among others.

He also told lawmakers that lack of prompt release of funds was hampering military operations nationwide, adding that they needed to boost the morale of troops regularly.

He said the army face many challenges, which in some instances necessitated the deployment of Quick Response Groups to troubled areas and establishment of new units in some cases.

