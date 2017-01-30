Arrest for el-Rufai for lying against Jesus – Reno Omokri

Former Special Assistant on new media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has called for the arrest of the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, for all lies he (el-Rufai) told during and after the previous administration.

Omokri in a post, published on his Facebook page, said the Kaduna State Governor was one of the chief culprits responsible for spreading false information in Nigeria. In a message he posted on his social media handle, on Sunday, Omokri said: “So Kaduna State wants to prosecute those spreading false information? The first culprit should be their Governor, Nasir Elrufai who lied on October 1st, 2015 that former President Jonathan spent ?64 billion to celebrate Independence Day during his tenure when only ?332.6 million was spent.”

“Elrufai also falsely accused Jonathan of buying a private jet for pastor Ayo Oritsejafor.

The same Elrufai profaned our Saviour, Jesus, by tweeting about an immoral relationship with Mary Magdalene on January 28, 2013 and tweeting again on November 9, 2013 calling then President Jonathan a “lazy, docile, incompetent, clueless, hopeless, useless leader!” while GEJ was praying to God.

This is the man who wants to prosecute others! Talk of pot calling kettle black!!!”

In another development the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has accused Governor el-Rufai of making inciting, hate speeches and putting them on the defensive.

A statement by the national publicity secretary of SOKAPU, Mr. Yakubu Kuzamani, alleged that, “since Mallam Nasir el-Rufai emerged as governor, rather than carrying out his constitutional role of protecting us from attackers and terrorists, as victims of the killings in our areas, he has tried to paint us as the aggressors.”