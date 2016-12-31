Australia,China, North Korea, South Korea and Hong Kong enter 2017

Posted December 31, 2016 6:48 pm by Comments

Australia, China, North Korea, South Korea and Hong Kong has celebrated the New Year 2017, as both countries entered 2017 some moments ago.

While Australia is already three hours into  the year 2017, Hong Kong is seven minutes into the new year and fire works has over taken the atmosphere in that country.

The radiant Victoria Harbour is the belle of the ball for Hong Kong’s spectacular New Year countdown. A festive atmosphere will reign supreme as a street party fills the day with joy and fun before you ring in the new year with a 10-minute pyromusical lighting up the skies against the iconic Hong Kong skyline.
Whether you watch it along the shoreline, from a boat on the harbour or on-high in a skyscraper, it’s definitely worth planning early to ensure a prime spot!

Sydney also ushered in 2017 with a dazzling fireworks extravaganza over the city’s iconic harbour.

Like other countries around the world welcoming the New Year, Australia is holding its celebrations amid heightened security in the wake of the deadly terror attacks in Berlin and Nice.

Tokyo bid “sayonara” to 2016 at 3pm UK time, with temple bells echoing and revellers releasing white balloons into the sky.

North Korea – where New Year’s is the only holiday in the Gregorian calendar citizens are allowed to celebrate – organised a display of fireworks and music in capital Pyongyang.

The South Pacific island nations of Tonga and Samoa were among the first places in the world to see in the New Year with fireworks at 10am UK time.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Colorful & Massive Fireworks Explodes In Australia As They Welcome New Year 2017 While Nigeria and so many other country are still counting down to New Year, Australia has welcome 2017 in style....
  2. Australia, New Zealand usher in 2017 A massive fireworks display has lit up Sydney Harbour as Australia’s largest city ushered in 2017. The BBC reports that...
  3. Hong Kong Election: Anti-China Activists Take LegCo Seats A new generation of anti-china activists have won seats on Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo). Among them is 23-year-old Nathan...
  4. New Zealand’s Auckland, Australia Others Welcome In 2017 Some countries in the world have begun to welcome the New Year as Auckland in New Zealand ushers in 2017....
  5. Woman isolated in Hong Kong hospital over MERS A woman was rushed to a Hong Kong hospital Wednesday on suspicion she had contracted the potentially deadly MERS virus,...
  6. North Korea Rushes To Re-test Intermediate Missile, Fails Again: South Korea North Korea fired what appeared to have been an intermediate range ballistic missile on Thursday but it crashed seconds after...
  7. Australia kicks off global New Year celebration with fireworks Australia rang in the new year Sunday with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney, sending rainbow-coloured showers into the night...
  8. How North Korea fires missile from submarine – South Korea Military Seoul, July 9, 2016 (Reuters/NAN) North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine on Saturday but it appears to...
  9. Protesters Rally In Hong Kong On Handover Anniversary Protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong Friday to mark the anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to...
  10. Controversial Hong Kong Billionaire Names the Most Expensive Diamonds in the World after his 7 year-old Daughter This week 64 year-old Joseph Lau, a Hong Kong billionaire, broke the record for the most expensive gemstone in the...

< YOHAIG home