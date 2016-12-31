Australia,China, North Korea, South Korea and Hong Kong enter 2017

Australia, China, North Korea, South Korea and Hong Kong has celebrated the New Year 2017, as both countries entered 2017 some moments ago.

While Australia is already three hours into the year 2017, Hong Kong is seven minutes into the new year and fire works has over taken the atmosphere in that country.

The radiant Victoria Harbour is the belle of the ball for Hong Kong’s spectacular New Year countdown. A festive atmosphere will reign supreme as a street party fills the day with joy and fun before you ring in the new year with a 10-minute pyromusical lighting up the skies against the iconic Hong Kong skyline.

Whether you watch it along the shoreline, from a boat on the harbour or on-high in a skyscraper, it’s definitely worth planning early to ensure a prime spot!

Sydney also ushered in 2017 with a dazzling fireworks extravaganza over the city’s iconic harbour.

Like other countries around the world welcoming the New Year, Australia is holding its celebrations amid heightened security in the wake of the deadly terror attacks in Berlin and Nice.

Tokyo bid “sayonara” to 2016 at 3pm UK time, with temple bells echoing and revellers releasing white balloons into the sky.

North Korea – where New Year’s is the only holiday in the Gregorian calendar citizens are allowed to celebrate – organised a display of fireworks and music in capital Pyongyang.

The South Pacific island nations of Tonga and Samoa were among the first places in the world to see in the New Year with fireworks at 10am UK time.