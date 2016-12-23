Bafana Bafana coach sacked

Posted December 23, 2016 1:47 pm by Comments

SOUTH Africa’s FA (Safa) has sacked coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba for “gross misconduct”. He was also found guilty of in- subordination and violating communication policies. Mashaba was suspended last month after making strong com- ments about Safa president Danny Jordaan.

“Due to the seriousness of [his] actions, we had to release our head coach with immediate effect,” a Safa statement said. The incidents all followed South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on 12 November.

That result left Bafana Bafana second in Group D on four points, behind Burkina Faso on goal differ- ence. Only the group winners qualify for the finals in Russia in 2018.
“It is regrettable that we had to face the events of the past month at a time when the National Team is experiencing a resurgence in its quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup”, Safa chief executive Dennis Mumble said in a statement. However South Africa failed to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon next month.

Mashaba was also accused of having a verbal altercation with Mr Mumble and insulting the media. The suspension meant he missed a friendly against Mozambique in November, when assistant coach Owen da Gama took charge.

Safa says it will “immediately institute a search for a new head coach, familiar with African foot- ball competition.”

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mashaba sacked as South Africa coach The South African Football Association (SAFA) on Thursday announced that Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba has been fired as head coach of...
  2. South African F.A. charges coach Mashaba for misconduct South Africa coach Ephraim Mashaba has been charged by the country’s football association (SAFA) and will attend a disciplinary hearing...
  3. South Africa FA suspends Bafana coach Ephraim Mashaba South Africa football Association have suspended coach Ephraim Mashaba after he was involved in an altercation with officials following the...
  4. South Africa suspend coach Mashaba after win over Senegal South Africa suspended coach Ephraim Mashaba on Sunday after “a regrettable incident”, a day after he guided the team to...
  5. South Africa sack coach Mashaba over insults South Africa coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba was fired Thursday for insulting top football officials last month, the national association said....
  6. Keshi advocated for young players, says Mashaba, South African coach Johannesburg (S/Africa) – South Africa’s national team head coach, Ephraim Mashaba, on Saturday described former Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi,...
  7. Ahmed Musa Shines As Super Eagles Draw Bafana Bafana An injury time goal by Bongani Zungu helped South Africa to salvage a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles of...
  8. Late coach was a gentleman –Ex-Bafana manager In the wake of Nigerian legend and former coach Stephen Keshi’s untimely passing, ex-South Africa and SuperSport United coach Gordon...
  9. SAFA to confirm Nigeria, South Africa friendly South Africa Football Association (SAFA) will later on Friday confirm a high-profile friendly against Nigeria for March 29, africanFootball.com reports....
  10. South African Minister Shocked At Coach Ephraim Mashaba’s Suspension South Africa’s Sports Minister, Fikile Mbalula, says he is taken aback by the suspension of national coach, Ephraim Mashaba, especially...

< YOHAIG home