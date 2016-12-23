Bafana Bafana coach sacked

That result left Bafana Bafana second in Group D on four points, behind Burkina Faso on goal differ- ence. Only the group winners qualify for the finals in Russia in 2018.

“It is regrettable that we had to face the events of the past month at a time when the National Team is experiencing a resurgence in its quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup”, Safa chief executive Dennis Mumble said in a statement. However South Africa failed to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon next month.

Mashaba was also accused of having a verbal altercation with Mr Mumble and insulting the media. The suspension meant he missed a friendly against Mozambique in November, when assistant coach Owen da Gama took charge. Safa says it will “immediately institute a search for a new head coach, familiar with African foot- ball competition.”