Bafarawa: Corruption case against me, plot to tarnish my image

Former governor of Sokoto State and PDP chieftain, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has said the ongoing graft case against him was a mere ploy to tarnish his political image.
Bafarawa further suggested that since the matter was in the court, he is determined to prove his innocence, adding that he is not a corrupt politician and would never be one.
The former governor spoke in Sokoto at the weekend while addressing delegates of the Association of the Northern Students who conferred on him the award of ‘The Philanthropist’ at his residence.
Bafarawa also said his ongoing trial would not deter him from fighting for the masses.
“The trial will only encourage me to continue fighting for the right of other people,” he said.
He maintained that the monies given to him by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) was meant to disburse to some individuals which was duly disbursed.
“Both the N100 million and the N4.1 billion alleged arms money that was received by me had been shared to some people as directed.
“I have accounted for how the disbursement was done and even submitted names of the beneficiaries to EFCC, but was not invited by the agency.
While leaving office as a Governor of Sokoto state the former governor left behind N12 billion.
“I inherited only N20 million and I left 12 billion while leaving office. If I am corrupt, I would have pocketed N2 billion out of the money, but I didn’t do that,” he defended himself.
Bafarawa added that he was the first and only governor that did not receive kickbacks, put at $ 2,000 per night for official travel, and never bought a ticket more than three times for an international trip throughout his tenure.

