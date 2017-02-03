Batman Lego hits cinemas February 10

Posted February 3, 2017 4:47 am by Comments

The private screening of American animation movie, Batman Lego, was held yesterday,  Thursday, February 2, at Genesis Cinema, Maryland, Lagos.

Batman Lego revolves around Gotham City, where Batman (Will Arnett), goes on a personal journey to find himself and learn the importance of teamwork and friendship in the hope of saving Gotham City from a hostile takeover set by The Joker (Zach Galifianakis).

“The movie was perfect. In animated movies, you get to see some usual mistakes like lip-syncing, facial expression and body movement but Batman Lego is well synced. Watching the movie makes you feel like you are in it with the cast. You are totally engrossed by the perfect delivery of the characters. Batman Lego is proof that our adored children’s toys can also be a delightfully imaginative movie to watch,” said Mrs.  Ada who was at the screening.

An American 3D computer-animated action-comedy superhero film which will be in cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, February 10,  The movie was produced by Warner Animation Group and directed by Chris McKay and stars the voices of Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes.

Blue Pictures CEO, Mrs.     Joy IIibeno-Odiete, who was full of smiles after the screening said: “The reactions from the audience was impressive. We know almost everyone loves an animated movie but this is far from the love and appreciation we envisaged. I am so happy about this and I can say the movie will be a box office hit once it hits every cinema across Nigeria on Friday, February 10.”

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. ‘The Lego Batman’ Movie Ticket Giveaway To Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog Visitors The ‘Batman Lego’ movie which will be hitting every cinema across Nigeria on Friday, February 10, 2017, will be holding...
  2. Watch Fast & Furious 7, Book of Life, Batman Unlimited:Monster Mayhem & More Movies on DStv BoxOffice! This widely-anticipated blockbuster is now available on DStv BoxOffice. Rent Fast & Furious 7 and other movies from DStv BoxOffice...
  3. Wives on strike, Life of a Nigerian couple set to hit Ibaka TV this February Nigeria’s leading online movie platform ‘Ibaka TV’ is set to begin the airing of a new movies titled ‘The Life...
  4. Jim Iyke, Nse Ikpe Etim get set to thrill as ‘Stalker’ hits cinemas this February! A new film ‘Stalker’ is set to get you on the edge of your feet. It stars award winning actors...
  5. ‘Lego man’ trademark challenge blocked by EU court The shape of Danish toy giant Lego’s famous figurines is a protected trademark, an EU court ruled Tuesday, blocking a...
  6. New Hollywood Thriller, The Perfect Guy, Hits Cinemas Sept. 11 WHO will ever forget September 11? Who would not remember a red-letter day, a date that is very significant not...
  7. US ‘Batman’ killed after his Batmobile broke down A man known for dressing up in a Batman superhero costume to cheer up sick children in hospital was struck...
  8. Jury reaches verdict in ‘Batman’ massacre trial The jury in the trial of alleged “Batman” theater massacre killer James Holmes reached a verdict Thursday, a court spokesman...
  9. AY’s A Trip to Jamaica hits London cinemas on Friday, as 30 Days in Atlanta French dub premieres in Paris today It’s turning out to be a very merry Christmas for award winning comedian and film producer Ay who recently won...
  10. Olobiri finally hits the cinemas from 21st October The Silverbird Cinemas VI was lit on Sunday 9th October 2016 as Nollywood stars, directors and producers turned up for...

< YOHAIG home