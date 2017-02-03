Batman Lego hits cinemas February 10

The private screening of American animation movie, Batman Lego, was held yesterday, Thursday, February 2, at Genesis Cinema, Maryland, Lagos.

Batman Lego revolves around Gotham City, where Batman (Will Arnett), goes on a personal journey to find himself and learn the importance of teamwork and friendship in the hope of saving Gotham City from a hostile takeover set by The Joker (Zach Galifianakis).

“The movie was perfect. In animated movies, you get to see some usual mistakes like lip-syncing, facial expression and body movement but Batman Lego is well synced. Watching the movie makes you feel like you are in it with the cast. You are totally engrossed by the perfect delivery of the characters. Batman Lego is proof that our adored children’s toys can also be a delightfully imaginative movie to watch,” said Mrs. Ada who was at the screening.

An American 3D computer-animated action-comedy superhero film which will be in cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, February 10, The movie was produced by Warner Animation Group and directed by Chris McKay and stars the voices of Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes.

Blue Pictures CEO, Mrs. Joy IIibeno-Odiete, who was full of smiles after the screening said: “The reactions from the audience was impressive. We know almost everyone loves an animated movie but this is far from the love and appreciation we envisaged. I am so happy about this and I can say the movie will be a box office hit once it hits every cinema across Nigeria on Friday, February 10.”