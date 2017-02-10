Boko Haram kills 7 new army recruits, abducts female soldier in fresh attack

Boko Haram insurgents have ambushed a convoy of new army recruits in Maiduguri, killing seven troops and abducting a female soldier in the attack.

According to the Washington Post, the attack occurred on Thursday evening, near Mafa town on the main road 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Maiduguri in Borno state.

The attack has been confirmed by an army officer who spoke under the condition of anonymity.

A humanitarian worker also said he heard military radio traffic confirming the attack.

However, effort to get confirmation from the military spokesperson was unsuccessful as he did not immediately comment.

Boko Haram insurgents have continued to launch isolated attacks on military formations after they were driven out of the Sambisa forest, their last strong hold in December 2016.

