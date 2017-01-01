Boko Haram: NOA calls for vigilance over fleeing insurgents

(By Magnus Eze – ABUJA)

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged for heightened vigilance and security consciousness among citizens especially with the dislodgment of Boko Haram insurgents from the Sambisa Forest and the dispersal of those that were not killed or wounded during the military onslaught of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Director General of NOA, Garba Abari, who relied on intelligence reports available to the Agency to give the security advice, particularly advised Nigerians to be vigilant and take precautions in places of worship which usually attract large gatherings of persons to detect and promptly report any suspicious persons or objects within the community.

Abari said the safety and security of the community is a collective responsibility of all citizens, noting that adequate security and surveillance should be evolved by the various communities in the country to forestall unscrupulous elements taking advantage to wreak havoc and unleash terror in the society.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the DG NOA, Mr. David Akoji, also said that the State Directors of the agency had been directed to use all available platforms and channels to sensitize the public on the need for greater security alertness during this period.

The Nigerian Army had raised a similar alarm on Boko Haram insurgents fleeing from the Sambisa Forest, Borno State, to other parts of the country.

The army authorities in a statement issued by the acting Director of Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, urged the Nigerian public to be wary of people of suspicious movements and appearances during and after the Yuletide season.