Boko Haram: NOA calls for vigilance over fleeing insurgents

Posted January 1, 2017 5:47 pm by Comments

(By Magnus EzeABUJA)
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged for heightened vigilance and security consciousness among citizens especially with the dislodgment of Boko Haram insurgents from the Sambisa Forest and the dispersal of those that were not killed or wounded during the military onslaught of Operation Lafiya Dole.
 
Director General of NOA, Garba Abari, who relied on intelligence reports available to the Agency to give the security advice, particularly advised Nigerians to be vigilant and take precautions in places of worship which usually attract large gatherings of persons to detect and promptly report any suspicious persons or objects within the community.
 
Abari said the safety and security of the community is a collective responsibility of all citizens, noting that adequate security and surveillance should be evolved by the various communities in the country to forestall unscrupulous elements taking advantage to wreak havoc and unleash terror in the society.
 
A statement by the Special Assistant to the DG NOA, Mr. David Akoji, also said that the State Directors of the agency had been directed to use all available platforms and channels to sensitize the public on the need for greater security alertness during this period.
The Nigerian Army had raised a similar alarm on Boko Haram insurgents fleeing from the Sambisa Forest, Borno State, to other parts of the country.
The army authorities in a statement issued by the acting Director of Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, urged the Nigerian public to be wary of people of suspicious movements and appearances during and after the Yuletide season.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Boko Haram fleeing to other regions, says Army OLALEKAN ADETAYO The Nigerian Army has raised the alarm on Boko Haram insurgents who are fleeing from the Sambisa Forest,...
  2. Troops trail Boko Haram insurgents fleeing Sambisa Forest Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday, said...
  3. Army alerts public to fleeing Boko Haram terrorists Brigadier-General Sani-Kukasheka-Usman The Nigerian Army has urged the public to be vigilant as remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are...
  4. Fleeing Boko Haram insurgents attack villages near Chibok, kill 30 No fewer than 20 people were killed on Thursday by fleeing Boko Haram terrorists  close to Chibok,Borno State,from where they...
  5. Public Alert! Boko Haram Escapee From Sambisa Forest are Currently on the Run According to a press release signed by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman the Army...
  6. Boko Haram kills 30 in Adamawa village The members of the Boko Haram Islamic Sect are said to have attacked Gaya Village in Hong Local Government Area...
  7. Boko Haram Insurgents Trapped In Sambisa Forest, Military Says With the setting in of the rains, elements of the outlawed Boko Haram are now trapped in the Sambisa forest....
  8. Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau’s New Video, Calls It Propaganda The Nigerian Army has dismissed a new video released on Thursday by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau as mere propaganda....
  9. Nigerian soldiers pursue, kill fleeing Boko Haram terrorists The Nigerian Army on Friday said its troops on Thursday night ambushed and killed some fleeing Boko Haram terrorists from...
  10. Boko Haram terrorists flee as Airforce, Army bombard Sambisa By Kingsley Omonobi Abuja – Aftermath of intensified Airforce bombardment and Army artillery fire on remaining hideouts of Boko Haram...

< YOHAIG home