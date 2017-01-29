Boko Haram: We lost over 900 churches –Northern states CAN

From Attahiru Ahmed Gusau.

Youth wing of 19 Northern states Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to rebuild the over 900 demolished churches affected by the activities of Boko haram in the North east.

This is as they advised the Federal Government to reestablish Nigeria Inter Religion Council (NIREC) with a view to curbing incessant religious violence in the country.

Speaking with newsmen after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Gusau, Zamfara State, the Chairman, youth wing of 19 Northern states CAN, Evangelist Musa Misal, said now that peace had returned, they wanted their churches back. According to him, demolished churches that need to be rebuilt are spread across Gombe,Yobe,Adamawa and Maiduguri states.

The northern Christian youth lamented that continued attacks on Christians in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Taraba communities had wrecked havoc on the people in the areas, saying the carnage was no longer accidental.

The youths advised the Federal Government to set up the body that would create a level playing field for all faiths to discuss and dialogue on the need for peace and tolerance.

They also called on the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, to treat both religions with equal rights and privileges in the provision of dividends of democracy. The CAN youth wing further advised security in Kaduna State to be more pro active rather than benefiting from check points, noting that nefarious activities were currently going on in Southern Kaduna highways.

