BREAKING: Abducted Isheri North Estate Scribe released

The Secretary General of the Isheri North Estate Landlord Association, Dayo Adekoya who was kidnapped last Thursday has been released by his abductors.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni who broke the news said Adekoya has reunited with his family.

Although the Police Commissioner did not confirm if any ransom was paid, he said that the victim is well and healthy.

Mr Adekoya was abducted by eleven gunmen who stormed the estate at about 10PM on Wednesday.

They reportedly opened fire, shooting into the air for about four hours before taking their victim away at around 1 am.

Eyewitness reports say three estate security men were killed as they attempted to prevent the gunmen from escaping with the victim.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, also confirmed the incident to Channels Television

This will be the second time in six months that a kidnap incident will be occurring in the estate.

On September 17 2016, four landlords were kidnapped and were released five days after.

