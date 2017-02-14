BREAKING: IBB, Atiku in crucial meeting

Emerging reports say former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is current having a meeting with former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB).

The meeting follows a visit by Abubakar to IBB’s residence at his Hilltop mansion in Minna, the Niger state capital, on Tuesday.

Rumours have been rife that Atiku Abubakar, who served as vice president under the Obasanjo administration, intends to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

Details later…

