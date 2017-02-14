Breaking: Mike Ejiofor released

Posted February 14, 2017 11:47 am

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A senior security specialist and former official of the State Security Service (SSS), Mike Ejiofor, abducted Sunday has been released.

A top security source disclosed this to Daily Sun.

According to the source “Mike Ejiofor released last night by his  Fulani abductors”, but did not disclosure if ransome was paid being his relase.

Ejiofor is the chairman of Apex Safety and Security Consultants in Abuja, a security outfit he took over since he retired from the SSS.

Ejiofor, who served as a state director with the service, was abducted on Sunday,  in Kogi state, according to Premium Times also reports that some of Ejiofor’s friends confirmed the incident and said there are efforts to rescue him.

One of Ejiofor’s friend was quoted as saying:“He was kidnapped truly. But we are making frantic efforts to secure his safe release without further hassles.”

“I will get back to you if we have further updates.”

