BREAKING: Plateau Commissioner slumps, dies while jogging with gov

Posted March 22, 2017

Plateau Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Samuel Galadima, slumped and died on Wednesday, while jogging along with Governor Simon Lalong, at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos.

Director of Press Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Nanle, confirmed the incident to reporters.

Acording to him, “Yes, the commissioner slumped while jogging and was rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where he died,” he said.

Nanle said that the official was gasping for breath by the time he arrived the hospital.

“Doctors tried to stabilise him but could not. We have lost him,” he said. (NAN)

2 responses to BREAKING: Plateau Commissioner slumps, dies while jogging with gov

  1. Anonymous March 22nd, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    It is appauling and something of great regret that a man full of potential and hard working slump and die in the cause of jugging along with partner. May his soul rest in perfect peace Amen .
    No(45)

    Reply

  2. Anonymous March 22nd, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    What a sad and tragic scenario , well no one should question the supremacy of God over the life spam of human. May he be welcome in the bosom of the lord Amen.
    No(47)

    Reply

