BREAKING: President Buhari receives APC leaders in London

Posted February 9, 2017 4:48 pm by Comments

It was a busy Thursday for President Muhammadu Buari even while on vacation in the United Kingdom as he received leaders of his All Progressives Congress (APC) in London.

National leader of APC, Bola Tinubu was pictured in company of Chief Bisi Akande discussing with the president at his London abode.

This goes to dispel earlier insinuations that the president had died as being peddled in some quarters, although this has been refuted by his media aides.

The president spoke with the APC leaders at the Abuja House in London.

President Buhari’s vacation extension fueled rumours that he was very sick.

Details later…

