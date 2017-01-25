British PM says she will publish ‘White Paper’ setting out Brexit plan

Posted January 25, 2017 3:47 pm by Comments

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday said she would publish her plan for UK exit from the European Union (EU).

May told parliament in London that the plan, described in `White Paper’ document last week was to allow the parliament to scrutinise it.

She said “I set out that bold plan for global Britain recently.

“I recognise there is an appetite in this house to see that plan set out in a white paper.

“I can confirm to the house that our plan will be set out in a white paper.”

White papers are policy documents produced by the government that set out their proposals for future legislation.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. British Prime Minister allows Lawmakers to scrutinise Brexit plan British Prime Minister Theresa May / AFP PHOTO / Daniel Leal-Olivas British Prime Minister Theresa May signalled ahead of a...
  2. Britain Has No Brexit Plan, Leaked Memo Claims The British government has no overarching plan for Brexit and may take another six months to agree a negotiating strategy,...
  3. British PM seeks to calm Brexit fears at first EU summit Britain’s Prime minister Theresa May arrives for an European Union leaders summit on October 20, 2016 at the European Council,...
  4. British PM targeting clean divorce in Brexit speech British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on January 11, 2017 to attend the weekly...
  5. British PM urges post-Brexit vote unity in 2017 Britain Prime Minister Theresa May/ AFP PHOTO / Lesley MARTIN British Prime Minister Theresa May urged the country to come...
  6. Chancellor Hammond says Britain needs new economic plan after Brexit vote Britain needs a new plan to balance the competing demands of fixing its still-weak public finances and boosting the economy...
  7. British ‘barbarians’ need manners lesson, says China paper in rudeness row The British media is riddled with “barbarians” who would benefit from a lesson in manners from China’s ancient civilisation, a...
  8. British ex-PMs raise possibility of new Brexit vote Britain’s Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair as they speak at the...
  9. British paper attacks Cameron over undiplomatic comment on Nigeria David Cameron, UK Prime Minister A British newspaper, The Guardian, has come to the defence of Nigeria on the undiplomatic...
  10. EU says British tax-cut plan not a good idea George Osborne/ AFP PHOTO / Daniel Leal-Olivas The European Union’s top economic official on Tuesday criticised a British proposal to...

< YOHAIG home