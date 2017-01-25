British PM says she will publish ‘White Paper’ setting out Brexit plan

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday said she would publish her plan for UK exit from the European Union (EU).

May told parliament in London that the plan, described in `White Paper’ document last week was to allow the parliament to scrutinise it.

She said “I set out that bold plan for global Britain recently.

“I recognise there is an appetite in this house to see that plan set out in a white paper.

“I can confirm to the house that our plan will be set out in a white paper.”

White papers are policy documents produced by the government that set out their proposals for future legislation.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)