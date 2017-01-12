Budget minister applauds FAAN over capital projects at Lagos airport

From Basil Obasi, Abuja

The Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over the level of work done at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos, especially the arrival lounge, Airport’s Power House, upgrade of the Airport’s terminal building and the asphalt retracing works.

Mrs. Ahmed who made this remark yesterday at the airport in Lagos during her one-day inspection tour of the airport facilities, explained that the ongoing exercise was to evaluate the level of implementation of the 2016 Capital Projects before commencing the 2017 budget execution.

In a statement released by the Assistant Director of Information in the ministry, Mr. Salisu B. Haiba, the minister of state explained that the monitoring exercise which was designed by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning under the Ministry’s Quarterly Budget Performance Monitoring of 2016 capital budget will culminate in the production of the quarterly report by the Monitoring and Evaluation Department of the ministry.

Zainab said: “The reason why we are here is to inspect the projects under FAAN. The essence of this is to see how well government’s resources are utilized.

To also see and understand the challenges that the airport is facing so that when resources are to be allocated or disbursed, we will do it with the understanding of how they are to be used,” the minister said.

She noted that her team will be writing a report and indicate what they have observed and also share the report with the authority for them to see what has been recorded as a result of the visit.