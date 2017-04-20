Buhari appoints NEXIM DG

Posted April 20, 2017 7:47 pm by Comments

?From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

?President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abubakar Abba Bello as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM). Bello has been an Executive Director of North East and North West at Unity Bank Plc since July 2015 and served as its Executive Director of Corporate and Commercial Banking since January 9, 2014. Bello has been an Executive Director at Unity Bank Plc since January 9, 2014.? He also appointed Dr. Bala Mohammed Bello as the Executive Director, Corporate Services and Stella Okotete as Executive Director, Business Development. The Director (Press) ?Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, ?Bolaji Adebiyi, in a statement said the appointments are with immediate effect.

