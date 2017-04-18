Buhari commends Inter-agency on Abuja airport re-opening

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the successful reopening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 24 hours ahead of schedule to inter-agency cooperation and efficiency?.

He said he wants to see such dislay of cooperation and efficiency in the operation of the entire federal government activities.

The Special Adviser on ?Media and Publicity, ?Femi Adesina, in a statement said, President Buhari commended the efforts of the Ministries of Transport, Power, Works and Housing, the security agencies, Kaduna State Government, the contractor, Julius Berger, and others, on the successful completion of work on the runway and re-opening of the airport.

?President Buhari particularly thanked Ethiopian Airlines for cooperating with the Nigerian government during the closure of the airport, describing it as a good example of intra-African cooperation.

