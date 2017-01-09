Buhari fires Jim Obazee? of Financial Reporting Council
(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA)
Forty eight hours after Pastor Enoch Adeboye retired as the National General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Jim Obazee, and ordered the reconstitution of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.
Adeboye’s retirement was in compliance with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, and civil society organisations (CSOs), which stipulates that heads of non-profit organisations now have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organizations while in retirement.?
In a statement ?by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President named Daniel Asapokhai as Obazee’s replacement and ?appointed Adedotun Sulaiman as Chairman of the board.
The statement reads:
“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal and replacement of the Executive Secretary and the reconstitution of the board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.
“He has appointed a Chairman and a new Executive Secretary for the council. The new Council as approved by the President has Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR as Chairman.
“Mr. Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School.
“The President has also approved the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council. Mr. Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers, Nigeria.
“He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria. President Muhammadu Buhari has also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment to invite the nineteen ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government and private sector organisations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.”
