Buhari fires Jim Obazee? of Financial Reporting Council

(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA)

Forty eight hours after Pastor Enoch Adeboye retired as the National General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Jim Obazee, and ordered the reconstitution of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.



Adeboye’s retirement was in compliance with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council, guiding all registered churches, mosques, and civil society organisations (CSOs), which stipulates that heads of non-profit organisations now have a maximum period of twenty years to lead their organizations while in retirement.?



In a statement ?by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President named Daniel Asapokhai as Obazee’s replacement and ?appointed Adedotun Sulaiman as Chairman of the board.





The statement reads: