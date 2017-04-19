Buhari mourns Chanchangi

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi, as outstanding businessman and one of Nigeria’s outstanding philanthropists.

The president paid tribute to Chanchangi’s selfless commitment to humanitarian causes, demonstrated in his offering succour to those in need, sponsoring community enlightenment programmes and lifting of people’s spiritual well-being.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, ?Buhari extended his condolences to the Chanchangi family on the death of ?the businessman.

The president also commiserated with the Government and people of his home state, Taraba, and that of Kaduna, where he lived, on the demise of the entrepreneur, who devoted his wealth to the advancement of the welfare of others in a society overwhelmed by poverty.

Buhari expressed the belief that Chanchangi, who devoted his life to the service of God and humanity will be long remembered for his resourcefulness, discipline and passion for hardwork.

The President prayed that Almighty Allah will bless the soul of the deceased and reward his good deeds.

