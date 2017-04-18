Buhari mourns Farida Waziri?’s husband

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of former Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, Sen. Ajuji Waziri, who passed away on Monday.

The Special Adviser on ?Media and Publicity, ?Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari, while commiserating with the family and friends of? the late diplomat and lawmaker, described him as onw who worked assiduously to improve the conditions of his community and the country.

According to Buhari, as a public servant, who served in many capacities, the President extols the humanity, integrity and purposefulness that Waziri brought into all his responsibilities, particularly in improving relations with Turkey, which has over the years become one Nigeria’s strong allies in the international community.

Buhari expressed the believe that Waziri’s wise counsels, insight and forthrightness would be sorely missed by his community and the entire country.

He sent his sympathy to his wife, former Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) boss, Farida Waziri, the children, and the government and people of Gombe State. He prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

